Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01. Nikola has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $67,530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $30,098,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

