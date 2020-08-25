Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Cap of $733,883.90

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $733,883.90 and $220.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

