No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $81,621.73 and approximately $120,293.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.18 or 0.05567565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048216 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

