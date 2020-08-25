Noble Financial Lowers Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Market Perform

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,839. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

