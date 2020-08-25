Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 328,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,302. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $820.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 372.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.