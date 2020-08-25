NoLimitCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $3,553.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,990,385 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

