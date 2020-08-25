Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.59

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.59 and traded as low as $143.50. Norcros shares last traded at $146.50, with a volume of 23,603 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

