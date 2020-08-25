North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.12. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 32,771 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

