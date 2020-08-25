NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,711 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 749.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

SHW traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $669.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,286. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $681.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

