NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 178.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,557 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,453. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

