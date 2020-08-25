NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 945.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,473,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,018,000 after buying an additional 1,332,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 405,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

