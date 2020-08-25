NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,879 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.