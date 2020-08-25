NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,514 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. 121,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.