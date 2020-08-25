NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $16.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,274. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $480.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

