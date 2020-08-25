NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,021 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,013,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,746,229. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.