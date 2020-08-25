NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 36,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

