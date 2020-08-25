NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 702,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

