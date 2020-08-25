NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. 62,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,900. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

