NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438 shares of company stock valued at $54,579. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,718. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

