NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $279.03. 1,292,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $299.06. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

