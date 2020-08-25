NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $27.49 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,977 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11,350.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,807. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

