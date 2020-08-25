NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $130.63. 7,229,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

