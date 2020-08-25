NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 836.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,336. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

