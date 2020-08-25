NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $12.64 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

