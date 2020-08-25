NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $15.34 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2,082.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $242.35. 15,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.24 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

