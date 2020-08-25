NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $4,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP remained flat at $$111.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,461,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

