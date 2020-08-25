NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.48. 1,439,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,578. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $626,131. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

