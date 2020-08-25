NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Radware worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,916. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

