NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,289 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 233.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $797,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. 122,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,532. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

