NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 101,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,946. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

