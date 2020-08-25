NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 617.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

BABA stock traded up $9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,482,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

