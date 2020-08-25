NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 8,407,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646,978. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

