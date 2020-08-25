NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 252.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $30,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 424,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,587 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. 634,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

