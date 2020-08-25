NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $20.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $334.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.