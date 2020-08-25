NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 59,049 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 59,049 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 579.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

