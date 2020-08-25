NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 6,177 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,730,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. 109,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.