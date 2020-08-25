NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 8,194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $323,916,000 after purchasing an additional 205,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.70. 1,082,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

