NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 82,021 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,021 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $330,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. 1,974,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,987. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

