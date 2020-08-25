NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 9,640 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.9% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $193.44. 67,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

