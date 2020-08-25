NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allstate by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

ALL traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,027. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

