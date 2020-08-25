NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 56,967,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,175,840. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

