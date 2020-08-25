NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,072 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 22.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CSX by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 125,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

