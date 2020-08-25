NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,973 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 569,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,959. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

