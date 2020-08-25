Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to $11.75 at CIBC

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

