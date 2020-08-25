Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.30 and last traded at $113.11. Approximately 12,966,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,807,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

