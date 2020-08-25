Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 75.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $11.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.01675959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00188890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00148821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

