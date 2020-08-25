Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Hits $122.12 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $41.59 or 0.00363438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $122.12 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,936,035 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.