NuShares Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,126.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031558 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006235 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

