Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.08% of Nutrien worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 1,384,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

