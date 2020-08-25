Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 352,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 415,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

